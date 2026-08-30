Ukrainian military strikes oil refinery in Kirishi (Leningrad region, Russia)

On the night of August 30, Ukrainian troops struck the “Kirishinaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kirishi (Leningrad region, Russia).

This was confirmed by the Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”.

The “Kirishinaftaorgsintez” refinery processes about 20 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces about 80 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and aviation jet fuel.

The plant is the only refinery in the northwestern part of the Russian Federation and one of the largest in Russia.

According to OSINT channels, the area under attack was the L-35-11/1000, LCh-35-11/600, LCh-35-11/600, AT-1 oil refining facilities and the LCh-24-9/2000 hydrotreating facility.

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