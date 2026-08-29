In the village of Myla, where a warehouse detonated, two people are still being searched for under the rubble.

The Ministry of Defense stated that in the village of Myla, where a weapons depot was detonated on the evening of August 28 after an attack by the Russian Federation, two people are still being searched for under the rubble.

President Zelensky also said that the Russians had hit an ammunition depot, causing shells, mines, drones and other weapons to detonate. He also said that Russia would be “answered for everything it is doing”.

Last night, the Russians targeted an enterprise in the village of Myla, in the Bucha area of the Kyiv region, after which a detonation began there. As of now, 37 people are known to have died, including the head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych. Dozens more people were injured.

Investigators from the National Police, the Prosecutorʼs Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are already conducting an investigation into the fact of official negligence.