37 people killed, over 40 injured in Kyiv region after Russian attack and detonation. Zelensky promised “appropriate conclusions” (UPD)

As of 2:15 PM, at least 37 people have died as a result of a Russian attack on a company in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region and the subsequent detonation.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

The death toll may not be final. Rescue and firefighting operations are ongoing at the site of the attack.

One of the dead is the head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych, who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the attack to help people.

Another 42 people were injured to varying degrees, including four children. Seven people were hospitalized. Approximately 50 residential buildings were damaged in the Bucha area.

381 people, including 59 children, were evacuated from the emergency zone. An operational headquarters has been set up in Dmytrivka, where residents can receive hot meals and psychological support.

UPD at 12:10: President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a warehouse in the village of Myla was hit by a Russian strike last night, followed by a detonation. As a result, the surrounding infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings and a boarding house for the elderly and disabled.

Zelensky emphasized: "There cannot be ammunition near houses or other residential buildings."

Investigators from the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are already conducting an investigation into the fact of official negligence.

"There will be appropriate conclusions. [...] Those who allowed this must be held responsible for their decisions," the president noted.

On the evening of August 28, the Russians targeted a company in the village of Myla (Bucha area), causing a fire and explosion. The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into possible official negligence.

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