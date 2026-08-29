After a drone attack on a company, a detonation occurred in the Kyiv region. The number of fatalities is already known

On the evening of August 28, a Russian drone hit a company in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, causing an explosion. The fire on the outskirts of the capital is still ongoing.

As of 11:09 PM, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported five victims. And at about 3 AM, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported the deaths.

He did not give an exact number of victims. Rescuers continue to work on the scene.

More than 200 people, including children, were evacuated from the scene. An operational headquarters was deployed in the Buchansky district.

The prosecutorʼs office has begun investigating possible official negligence. According to their data, at approximately 8:10 PM, the drone crashed on the territory of the enterprise, after which a large-scale fire broke out and a detonation began.

A private house was destroyed, seven other houses, a fire truck, and a retirement home were damaged. Law enforcement officers are to verify whether explosive materials were legally stored on the premises.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky added that the Kyiv-Chop highway was also temporarily closed.

"Unfortunately, we can already state the fact that the terrible tragedy in Vyshneve did not become a lesson. In the fifth year of a full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes is criminal negligence. And all those guilty, without exception, must be severely punished so that such situations do not repeat themselves," Koretsky wrote.

On the night of July 6, Russians attacked an ammunition depot of one of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom near a residential complex in Vyshneve (Kyiv region): nine people were killed, another 30 were injured.

SBU detained and declared suspicious the general director of the defense enterprise and his deputy. They are currently in custody — they are accused of official negligence, which caused serious consequences and death of people.

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