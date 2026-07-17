The court remanded top officials of “Ukroboronprom” in custody in the case of the detonation of warehouses in Vyshneve

The Solomyansky Court of Kyiv has ordered a preventive measure for top managers of “Ukroboronprom”, who are suspected of official negligence that led to the detonation of warehouses in Vyshneve (Kyiv region). They will be held in custody for 60 days without the possibility of posting bail, until September 14.

Suspilne writes about this.

Lawyers and prosecutors declined to comment.

What happened in Vyshneve?

On the night of July 6, the Russians attacked a weapons depot near a residential area in Vyshneve (Kyiv region): nine people were killed and 30 more were injured. The then Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that there was the greatest destruction of residential areas since the beginning of the war: 280 houses were damaged on an area of 13 hectares. There were repeated detonations in the city throughout the day, and some people were evacuated.

The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred is not under the control of the Armed Forces. He also said that the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces prohibiting the placement of ammunition depots near civilian buildings remains in effect.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed SBU and intelligence to find out what happened in Vyshneve. He later reported that the Russians had attacked the Ukroboronprom warehouse.

On July 11, Zelensky stated that two heads of “Ukroboronprom”, contrary to the law and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters, had placed weapons warehouses near a residential building. They were fired on July 12.

On July 16, SBU detained and charged the general director of a defense enterprise and his deputy. The investigation found that they had ignored the requirements and placed ammunition in warehouses unsuitable for storage.

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