On the night of July 6, the Russians struck the town of Vyshneve near Kyiv. The strike caused serious damage to residential buildings, repeated detonations throughout the day, and the evacuation of part of the population from nearby buildings.

After that, information began to spread on social networks that the Russians had struck a warehouse where depleted uranium ammunition was stored.

In particular, this was written by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, against whom the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions last year. According to him, due to the explosions of uranium munitions, as well as cluster munitions, local residents were forbidden to go outside and open windows, and the authorities are silent about the number of deaths, which is "a lot".

After that, a number of pro-Russian Telegram channels wrote about the "second Chornobyl", some made posts with references to Mosiychuk.

According to the dosimeter of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, on the afternoon of July 8, the radiation background in the territory of Vyshneve was within the normal range — 0.09 μSvph. The average natural level in Ukraine is 0.08–0.30 μSvph.

During the day, the radiation background in the city did not exceed the normal range.

The attack on Vyshneve killed nine people and injured nearly 30 more. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Vyshneve had suffered the most damage to residential buildings since the start of the full-scale invasion — 253 private and 27 apartment buildings on an area of 13 hectares sustained various types of damage.

and 27 apartment buildings on an area of 13 hectares sustained various types of damage. President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed SBU and intelligence to find out what happened in Vyshneve.

The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred is not under the control of the Armed Forces. He also said that the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces prohibiting the placement of ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings remains in effect.

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