Warehouse explosions in Vyshneve: the general director of a defense enterprise and his deputy were detained — their actions led to the tragedy

The general director of a defense enterprise and his deputy, who are involved in the case of the detonation of ammunition at warehouses in Vyshneve (Kyiv region), have been detained. They allowed the warehouses to be located near residential buildings.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

As investigators found out, the warehouses were not intended for storing ammunition and were used without special permits. The general director of the enterprise neglected fire safety standards and requirements for storing explosives. His deputy also placed ammunition in warehouses unsuitable for this purpose.

They were informed of suspicion of official negligence, which led to serious consequences.

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What happened in Vyshneve?

On the night of July 6, Russians attacked a weapons depot near a residential area in Vyshneve, Kyiv region: nine people were killed and 30 others were injured. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the destruction of residential areas there was the greatest since the beginning of the war: 280 houses were damaged on an area of 13 hectares. There were repeated detonations in the city throughout the day, and some people were evacuated.

The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred is not under the control of the Armed Forces. He also said that the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces prohibiting the placement of ammunition depots near civilian buildings remains in effect.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed SBU and intelligence to find out what happened in Vyshneve. He later reported that the Russians had attacked the Ukroboronprom warehouse.

On July 11, Zelensky said that two heads of Ukroboronprom, contrary to the law and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters, had placed weapons warehouses near a residential building. They were fired on July 12. A preliminary investigation found that they had violated the rules for the safe storage of ammunition.

On July 14, German Smetanin reported that he had completed his work as General Director of Ukroboronprom Joint Stock Company.

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