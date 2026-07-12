Warehouse explosions in Vyshneve: “Ukroboronprom” fired two heads of enterprises whose actions led to the tragedy

The Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company (JSC) “Ukroboronprom” has dismissed the heads of two state-owned enterprises. A preliminary investigation found that they violated the law and rules for the safe storage of ammunition. Their actions led to the destruction of a residential building in Vyshneve (Kyiv region), after the weapons depot was attacked by Russians.

This was reported by the company.

Other officials whose actions or inaction could have led to serious consequences were also dismissed.

“Ukroboronprom” stated that they are transferring all necessary information and documents to SBU and other investigative bodies. Also, a comprehensive check of compliance with weapons storage requirements is underway at all enterprises of the company.

Nine people were killed and nearly 30 others injured in an attack in Vyshneve on the night of July 6. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the city had suffered the worst destruction of residential buildings since the start of the war. A total of 280 houses were damaged over an area of 13 hectares.

On July 11, Zelensky said that two heads of the state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom, contrary to the law and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters, had placed weapons warehouses near a residential building. Criminal cases have already been opened. Zelensky instructed SBU and other law enforcement agencies to check other similar enterprises to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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