Zelensky on warehouse explosions in Vyshneve: The heads of two state-owned enterprises acted contrary to the law. The names of those responsible are known

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that officials of state enterprises who allowed the placement of weapons warehouses in Vyshneve have already been identified, and their actions are being investigated as part of criminal proceedings.

He said this in his evening address.

The President stated that SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy in Vyshneve (Kyiv region), after an explosion in warehouses and a fire caused by a Russian missile strike on July 6. Nine people died then, and almost 30 more were injured.

According to Zelensky, the first results have already been reported by the Deputy Head of the Security Service Oleksandr Poklad. The issue concerns who and in what positions at “Ukroboronprom" allowed the placement of weapons warehouses in Vyshneve, contrary to the law and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters.

"The heads of two state-owned enterprises acted contrary to the law, contrary to the decision of the State Council and official instructions. The specific officials are known, the stateʼs position is that each of them should be held fairly accountable," Zelensky emphasized.

The president added that the investigation is also examining the activities of deputy heads responsible for security and other officials whose decisions could have led to the tragedy.

Zelensky instructed SBU and other law enforcement agencies to inspect other similar enterprises to prevent such incidents from happening again. He emphasized that Ukraine has designated special places for storing weapons and ammunition, which should be located away from residential areas.

The president also announced that decisions are expected in the near future to strengthen control over the structure of “Ukroboronprom”, which includes dozens of enterprises, one of which has located a warehouse in Vyshneve. According to him, internal control over the activities of enterprises and their managers should be "stronger".

Separately, Zelensky stressed that the restoration of destroyed facilities should take place faster. According to him, appropriate decisions will be made in the near future.