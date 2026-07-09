Missiles for “Patriot”, explosions in Vyshneve and a “window of opportunity” to end the war. The main points from Zelenskyʼs speech

After the NATO summit in Ankara, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to journalists. Babel has compiled the main points of his statements.

About “Patriot” missiles

Ukraine will soon receive a package of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for “Patriot” systems from the United States. There have been agreements on missile deliveries with Europe as well, but there are no dates yet.

Zelensky called the NATO summit positive and productive for Ukraine, as was the meeting with Donald Trump. The US President admitted that two or three countries in the world, including Ukraine, can produce missiles for “Patriot”. The others do not have the technical capabilities.

The agreement with Trump on licenses for the production of “Patriot” missiles, according to the president, was political in nature. Now diplomats and representatives of the Ministry of Defense must agree on all the technical details.

"The sooner we agree, the sooner we will be able to produce missiles."

On the agreement with the US on drones

The President noted that the “Drone Deal” between Ukraine and the United States has not yet been signed, but there are some documents that will allow the transfer of various types of Ukrainian drones to the American side for testing — sea and air. Their tests are being conducted successfully, after that there will be a “Drone Deal”.

On the possibilities of ending the war and the situation in Russia

According to Zelensky, there is now a window of opportunity to achieve peace — Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air. Putin understands that his only advantage is the ballistics with which his troops attack Ukrainian settlements.

Zelensky called it a "historical joke" that Russia, whose economy was focused on energy exports, was forced to import fuel after the Ukrainian strikes.