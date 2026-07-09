Missiles for “Patriot”, explosions in Vyshneve and a “window of opportunity” to end the war. The main points from Zelenskyʼs speech

After the NATO summit in Ankara, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to journalists. Babel has compiled the main points of his statements.
About “Patriot” missiles
Ukraine will soon receive a package of PAC-3 interceptor missiles for “Patriot” systems from the United States. There have been agreements on missile deliveries with Europe as well, but there are no dates yet.
Zelensky called the NATO summit positive and productive for Ukraine, as was the meeting with Donald Trump. The US President admitted that two or three countries in the world, including Ukraine, can produce missiles for “Patriot”. The others do not have the technical capabilities.
The agreement with Trump on licenses for the production of “Patriot” missiles, according to the president, was political in nature. Now diplomats and representatives of the Ministry of Defense must agree on all the technical details.
"The sooner we agree, the sooner we will be able to produce missiles."
On the agreement with the US on drones
The President noted that the “Drone Deal” between Ukraine and the United States has not yet been signed, but there are some documents that will allow the transfer of various types of Ukrainian drones to the American side for testing — sea and air. Their tests are being conducted successfully, after that there will be a “Drone Deal”.
On the possibilities of ending the war and the situation in Russia
According to Zelensky, there is now a window of opportunity to achieve peace — Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air. Putin understands that his only advantage is the ballistics with which his troops attack Ukrainian settlements.
Zelensky called it a "historical joke" that Russia, whose economy was focused on energy exports, was forced to import fuel after the Ukrainian strikes.
About the “Freya” anti-ballistic missile project
In the coming days, a meeting of European leaders and companies will take place in France, where the anti-ballistic project "Freya", created under the leadership of Ukraine, will be presented.
According to the president, he set the task of making Freya an analogue of Patriot, but cheaper and designed for mass production. At the same time, he emphasized that he considers this project "European under our chairmanship".
About the meeting with the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki
Zelensky called the meeting with Nawrocki on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara constructive. The presidents agreed that they have a common enemy — Russia.
Although Nawrocki himself stated that the meeting failed to reach an agreement on historical issues, the President of Ukraine believes that the negotiations were fruitful: "In my opinion, we need to be constructive and delicate so as not to destroy the important, friendly, neighborly relations between Ukraine and Poland".
About the explosions in Vyshneve
Zelenskyy stated that the ammunition depot that Russia attacked in Vyshneve on July 6 belonged to one of the “Ukroboronprom” enterprises.
Then, during the attack, 9 people were killed and almost 30 more were injured. Zelensky expressed his condolences, calling the attack on Vyshneve "an absolutely terrible situation".
"But sympathy is not enough. I received all the information from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. There is a criminal case, the guilty will be brought to criminal responsibility, and, of course, there will be dismissals at ʼUkroboronpromʼ," the president added.
About the clash with the TRC in Lviv
Zelensky called the conflict between local and military TRC members that occurred on July 9 in Lviv a "very bad story" and "a very bad attitude towards people in military uniform".
He received a report on the situation from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko — the Ministry of Internal Affairs “will deal with” this incident. And the Ministry of Defense “must do everything they promised”.
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