In Lviv, a group of people attacked military personnel and overturned their car. The mayor, military ombudswoman, and head of OP responded to the situation

On the evening of July 8, a large-scale conflict occurred in Lviv between a group of people and the military of TRC.

The clash took place on Chervona Kalyna Avenue: people surrounded the military TRC and overturned their car. All this happened to the cries of "Shame!". Local Telegram channels wrote that the protesters punctured the tires of the TRC car and removed the bumper.

The Lviv TRC says that it all started when the military stopped a man on Chervona Kalyna Street, checked his documents, and found out that he had violated the rules of military registration. He was sent to MMC.

At that time, another alert group remained in place — and it was with it that the conflict occurred.

Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova responded to the situation and placed responsibility for the conflict on the government, military-political leadership, and local self-government, “who for so many years have been unable to find a balance between the needs of the economy and the needs of the army”. She emphasized that a complete revision of the reservation principles is needed, which should be the starting point for mobilization reform.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi called the situation shameful: "We can discuss the work of state institutions. But preventing the military from performing their duties, destroying property, or taking the law into their own hands is unacceptable."

The head of the Presidential Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov said that he was waiting for a reaction from law enforcement agencies.

"If you tear off your clothes and beat a soldier of your army today, think about who will protect you tomorrow from the enemy army, which will also beat and tear off your clothes, but from you," he wrote.

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