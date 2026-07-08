Zelensky met with Polish President Nawrocki for the first time since the conflict over UPA

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. This is their first known communication since Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle — Polandʼs highest award — for the Ukrainian presidentʼs awarding of the honorary title "named after the Heroes of UPA" to a Special Operations Forces unit.

The meeting was reported by the Presidentʼs Office. Nawrocki also spoke about it at a press conference.

The meeting lasted over an hour. Zelensky says that both presidents share the same position: partnership between the two countries and peoples is a common priority. They agreed to continue the dialogue.

Nawrocki called the meeting constructive. He said that there had been a lot of tension between the countries recently, but it was important for neighbors to have channels for dialogue. He also noted that Russia definitely remains the main threat to both Ukraine and Poland.

The Polish leader said he told Zelensky that UPA issue is “not a subject of negotiations” for the Poles. Poland is counting on Ukraine’s understanding that “the Bandera flag limits Ukraine’s future in the EU format”. However, unresolved issues should not close the path to dialogue on issues that bring the two countries closer together.