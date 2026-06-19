Polish President Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of his highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle.

This was reported by Karol Nawrocki in H.

"The President of the Republic of Poland is the Grand Master of the Order of the White Eagle and is obliged to uphold the honor of this highest state award. This duty also falls on the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle. Therefore, after President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to award one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the title of Heroes of UPA, after consultations with the Chapter, I decided to deprive the President of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle," Nawrocki commented.

At the same time, the Polish president assured that this decision is not directed against the Ukrainian nation and will not change anything in support of Kyiv during the war with Russia.

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to this and announced that he would renounce his high award, the Commanderʼs Cross with the Star of the Order of Merit for Poland. He will return the award, which he received in 2022, back to Poland. Sybiha believes that this decision by Nawrocki is a strategic mistake from which only Moscow will benefit.

"We regret that emotions took over in Warsaw and forced Polish politicians to take unjustified, impulsive and contemptuous steps not even towards President Zelensky, but primarily towards the Ukrainian state," he wrote.