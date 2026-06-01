The Ukrainian flag was removed from the town hall in Lublin, Poland. All because of the naming of the SOF unit after the Heroes of UPA

The Ukrainian flag, which had been flying there since 2022 along with the flags of Poland and the EU, has been removed from the town hall in Lublin, Poland. Authorities say this is in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs decision to name one of the Special Operations Forces units "after the Heroes of UPA".

This is reported by the media WP Wiadomości.

The Lublin City Hall says that Zelenskyʼs decree "insults Polish memory" and "makes it difficult to establish a sincere dialogue".

"Following the example of other Polish cities, we have decided to remove the Ukrainian flag from the Lublin City Hall building. We share the critical position of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Polish Embassy in Kyiv regarding the decision of President Volodymyr Zelensky," the city council said in a statement.

Miasto Lublin / Facebook

At the same time, they noted that Lublin continues to support Kyiv in its struggle for independence and territorial integrity.

Opinions about the flag removal are divided among the cityʼs residents. Some support the decision, citing the unacceptable praise of UPA. Others consider it untimely, as Ukrainians are still fighting against Russia.

On May 26, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA". The document states that this was done "to restore the historical traditions of the national army".

Later, former Polish President Lech Walesa reported that due to this decree he would stop wearing the badge with the Ukrainian flag, which he had had since the beginning of the full-scale war, and current President Karol Nawrocki proposed to deprive Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award.

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