Polish President Karol Nawrocki has proposed stripping President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award.

This is reported by the Polish media PAP.

Navrotsky said that Zelenskyʼs decision "facilitated Russian propaganda" and showed that Ukraine "is not ready to be part of the European family".

"President Zelensky has proven that Ukraine, from a mental point of view, given the glorification of bandits and murderers from the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, is not ready to be part of the European family," the Polish president said.

According to Nawrocki, a meeting of the Chapter of the Order of the White Eagle will be held on June 8, where he wants to raise the issue of depriving Zelensky of this award. At the same time, he emphasized that supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia remains in Polandʼs interests.

On May 26, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA." The document states that this was done "to restore the historical traditions of the national army".

On the eve, on May 28, former Polish President Lech Walesa also reported that due to this decree, he would stop wearing the badge with the flag of Ukraine, which he had had since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Order of the White Eagle is Polandʼs oldest and highest state decoration. In 2023, it was awarded to Zelensky by then-President Andrzej Duda for his contribution to security, the protection of human rights, and the development of relations between Poland and Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.