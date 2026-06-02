The Polish Sejm proposes to block Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and stop funding Starlink for the AFU through the “Heroes of the UPA” unit

The Vice Speaker of the Polish Sejm and leader of the far-right Confederation party Krzysztof Bosak proposed blocking Ukraineʼs entry into the European Union until Kyiv "departs from the cult of UPA criminals".

He said this in an interview with RMF24.

Bosak believes that Ukrainians “disrespect Polish politicians because they consider them weaklings”. He says thatʼs why they allow themselves to honor the heroes of the UPA, because “they do not expect any reaction from the Polish side”.

This is how the Deputy Prime Minister of the Polish Sejm reacted to the recent decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky on assigning one of the units of the Special Operations Forces the name "named after the Heroes of UPA".

According to Bosak, Polandʼs response should be to block Ukraineʼs membership in the EU, as well as the countryʼs refusal to participate in joint borrowing with other European countries in support of Ukraine.

He also called on the Polish government to stop paying for Starlink satellite communications services used by the Ukrainian military.

"If we want to put real pressure on Ukraine, we need to move to more concrete gestures that will have an effective impact," Bosak added.

Scandal surrounding the name of the SOF unit

On May 26, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Center “North” of the Special Operation Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA" .The document states that this was done "to restore the historical traditions of the national army".

Later, former Polish President Lech Walesa reported that due to this decree he would stop wearing the badge with the Ukrainian flag, which he had had since the beginning of the full-scale war, and current President Karol Nawrocki proposed to deprive Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award.

And for the same reason, the Ukrainian flag, which had been hanging there since 2022 along with the flags of Poland and the EU, was removed from the town hall in Lublin, Poland.

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