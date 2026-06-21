Four Ukrainian presidents already. Poroshenko also refused the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest state award

The fifth president of Ukraine and peopleʼs deputy Petro Poroshenko has refused the Order of the White Eagle. He is the fourth president of Ukraine to make such a decision.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

According to Poroshenko, two weeks ago he promised his colleagues to do so if "we fail to convince President Nawrocki not to make the wrong decision".

"I consider the decision of Polish President Karol Nawrocki erroneous and unfair to the people of Ukraine. It is no coincidence that Medvedev has already congratulated him. The Kremlin always applauds everything that weakens the unity between Ukraine and Poland," Poroshenko noted.

He added that the Order of the White Eagle was not awarded to presidents of the state, but to Ukrainians, in particular, to soldiers who defend Ukraine, Poland, and all of Europe.

At the same time, Poroshenko proposed "starting on Monday" to look for solutions "that will prevent the current crisis from deepening", and recalled the formula of Pope John Paul II "we forgive and ask for forgiveness", "which at one time helped our peoples find the path to reconciliation and partnership".

On the same day, a similar decision was made by the second president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, and the third Viktor Yushchenko. And Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov refused their awards — the Commanderʼs Cross with the Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" and the Golden Officerʼs Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland".

This was a reaction to the fact that Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle, Polandʼs highest decoration, which he had been awarded by former Polish President Andrzej Duda. All because Zelensky signed a decree to name one of the SOF units after the Heroes of UPA.

Zelensky later sent his order to Poland via “Nova Post”.