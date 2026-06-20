Zelensky sent Karol Nawrocki the Order of the White Eagle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent his Polish colleague Karol Nawrocki the Order of the White Eagle, which he was stripped of the day before.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

"If it is believed that this special symbol can remain with Catherine II, Benito Mussolini, and Gerhard Schroeder, then we in Ukraine will not argue with this... Today I sent the order to the President of Poland," he wrote.

On the eve, Nawrocki deprived Zelensky of this highest state award — the Order of the White Eagle. All because the President of Ukraine signed a decree on assigning one of the SOF units the name of Heroes of UPA. Then Nawrocki assured that this decision is not directed against the Ukrainian nation and will not change anything in support of Kyiv during the war with the Russian Federation.

After that, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov refused their awards — the Commanderʼs Cross with the Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" and the Golden Officerʼs Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland".