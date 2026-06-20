The head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov refused the Golden Officerʼs Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland".

He stated this himself in a telegram.

Budanov said that last year he was awarded the award by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, but this time the Pole "committed an unfriendly act towards our people".

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This was a reaction to Warsawʼs decision to strip President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. All because on May 26, Zelensky signed a decree awarding the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary title "named after the Heroes of UPA".

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also refused the Commanderʼs Cross with the Star of the Order of Merit to Poland. Sybiha will return the award, which he received in 2022, back to Poland.