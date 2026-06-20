The third president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko also refused Polandʼs highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle

Ukraineʼs third president Viktor Yushchenko also refused the Order of the White Eagle. This was a reaction to Warsawʼs decision to strip Volodymyr Zelensky of this highest Polish state award.

This was reported by Yushchenkoʼs former press secretary Iryna Vannikova.

"Viktor Yushchenko decided to refuse the Polish Order of the White Eagle as a sign of disagreement with attempts to review the decision to award the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This award was presented not only to a specific person. First of all, it became a sign of respect for the Ukrainian people, who pay an extremely high price for their freedom, independence and the right to live in their own state. That is why any attempts to review this decision today go far beyond the limits of treating one politician," the statement says.

The second president Leonid Kuchma made the same decision that day. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov also refused their awards: the Commanderʼs Cross with the Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" and the Golden Officerʼs Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland".

Yesterday, Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. All because Zelensky signed a decree to name one of the SOF units after the Heroes of UPA. President Zelensky, in turn, has already sent his order to Poland.