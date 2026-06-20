The second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma also refused the Order of the White Eagle due to Warsawʼs decision regarding Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by the press secretary of the Leonid Kuchma Presidential Foundation "Ukraine" Darka Olifer.

Kuchma received Polandʼs highest state award back in 1997.

"Today I have no choice but to refuse the high Polish order. Ukraine did not accept the battle from Russia, which justified its invasion with historical claims, so that today other countries would dictate our history to us and determine who we should honor. I believe that friendship and allied relations between Ukraine and Poland will be preserved. But today I feel sadness and anxiety," he said.

On the eve, Nawrocki stripped Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle. All because the President of Ukraine signed a decree on awarding one of the SOF units the name of Heroes of UPA.

After that, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov refused their awards — the Commanderʼs Cross with a Star of the Order "For Merit to Poland" and the Golden Officerʼs Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland".