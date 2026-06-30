Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki donated his Order of Yaroslav the Wise, which he received from Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, to the Museum of Memory of the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy in Chelm, Poland.

He reported this at a press conference on June 30, RMF24 reports.

"Let this award become a symbol of the memory of tens of thousands of innocent Poles brutally killed during the Volyn massacre. If the corrupt Ukrainian elite is unable to do this, I will do it for them," Morawiecki said.

He also called for the adoption of a bill that would provide for punishment for the propaganda of symbols "associated with Banderism".

"I demand that appropriate amendments be made to the legislation that would prohibit the funding of any organizations that in any way glorify, glorify, approve, support, or justify Ukrainian nationalists who killed Poles," said the former Polish prime minister.

Meanwhile, Polish Sejm member Michal Dworczyk, who accompanied Morawiecki to the press conference, said he would also donate his award, which he received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the museum.