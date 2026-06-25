Former Prime Minister of Poland and leader of the right-wing Law and Justice party (President Karol Nawrocki is a member of it) Jarosław Kaczyński will return the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd degree, to Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference, RMF24 reports.

Kaczynski received the order in 2022 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He now explains that he wants to express his attitude not to Ukrainians, but to “Ukrainian elites”. It is also an act of loyalty to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a member of Law and Justice.

The Polish politician condemned the arrival of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy to the conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Gdansk (which takes place from June 25-26), because he is an "open supporter of Bandera".

Kaczynski also believes that his country should start blocking the opening of the next negotiation clusters with Ukraine on EU membership. He clarified that this is not the partyʼs position, but his opinion.

The conditions that should improve relations between Ukraine and Poland, according to Kaczynski, are "Ukraineʼs admission of guilt (in the events of 1943 in Volyn), an apology, and the burial of all victims".