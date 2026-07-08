“I’ve got a little bird telling me that we’re going to give them the right to make Patriots.” Key points from the meeting between Trump and Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. Babel has compiled the key points for the media.

Trump

The US President stressed that Zelensky wants to see a ceasefire. He believes that "Putin wants to see the same thing". At the same time, he added that the war between Ukraine and Russia is not the easiest to resolve.

He described his relationship with Zelensky as excellent: "From the Oval Office to today, we have come a long way. But this is not the end, this is a new beginning. Ukraine has a great future."

Speaking about ending the war in Ukraine, he described the situation as follows: "Two boys in the park didnʼt like each other and started a fight."

Trump called Ukraineʼs attacks on Russian refineries an escalation that could help end the war.

Speaking about the Patriot production licenses for Ukraine, he said: " I’ve got a little bird telling me that we’re going to give them the right to make Patriots . We’ll show them how to make them. This is a very technically complex thing, but I think you will cope with it very quickly."

. We’ll show them how to make them. This is a very technically complex thing, but I think you will cope with it very quickly." Trump said he would like to come to Ukraine, but would rather do it when the war is over. He is not sure his security would agree to it.

The US could close the skies over Ukraine, but after reaching an agreement, there will be no need for this.

After the press conference, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he and Zelensky gave a press conference for "fake news" and it went well.

"Everyone is looking for a solution," the US president added.