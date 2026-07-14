Smetanin reported that he is resigning from the post of head of “Ukroboronprom”

Herman Smetanin reported that he has completed his work as the head of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company (“Ukroboronprom”). He was appointed to this position in July 2025.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

Smetanin did not give the reason for his dismissal.

What happened in Vyshneve?

On the night of July 6, Russians attacked a weapons depot near a residential area in Vyshneve, Kyiv region: nine people were killed and 30 others were injured. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that the destruction of residential areas there was the greatest since the beginning of the war: 280 houses were damaged on an area of 13 hectares. There were repeated detonations in the city throughout the day, and some people were evacuated.

The spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhovii told Interfax-Ukraine that the facility where the explosions occurred is not under the control of the Armed Forces. He also said that the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces prohibiting the placement of ammunition depots near civilian buildings remains in effect.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed SBU and intelligence to find out what happened in Vyshneve. He later reported that the Russians attacked the “Ukroboronprom” warehouse.

On July 11, Zelensky said that two heads of “Ukroboronprom”, contrary to the law and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters, had placed weapons warehouses near a residential building. They were fired on July 12. A preliminary investigation found that they had violated the rules for the safe storage of ammunition.

The company also stated that all of the companyʼs enterprises are undergoing inspections to ensure compliance with weapons storage requirements.

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