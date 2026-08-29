The head of the Dmytrivska community Taras Didych died in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region

On August 28, as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region, the head of the Dmytrivska community of the Bucha area Taras Didych was killed.

This was announced by the Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk and the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk, who previously headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Kalashnik said that Didych was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the attack in the Buchansky district to help people. The Kyiv Region 24/7 portal adds that when Didych left for the arrival site, a detonation occurred.

Taras Didych led the Dmytrivska community for over 30 years, since 1994. During the Russian occupation in the spring of 2022, he remained in the community and helped its residents.

"I knew him as a strong and caring leader, trusted by the community. I remember well our meeting on March 3, 2022 on the Zhytomyr highway near the “Megamarket”. At that time, I was taking products to the partially occupied Bucha, and Taras Tarasovych was taking them to the Dmytrivska community," wrote Bucha Mayor Fedoruk.

On the evening of August 28, the Russians targeted a plant in the village of Myla, after which a detonation began there. The total number of victims and injured is still being determined. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site.

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