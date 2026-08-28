The former commander of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura” Oleksandr Shyrshyn, who had previously complained about the "moronic" tasks of the command in the Kursk region, was "planted of weed".

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"During the stop, there were a lot of people who looked like SBU people, who the cops ʼdonʼt knowʼ, but they passed on my information," he later shared.

Alexander Shyrshynʼs conflict with the command

In May 2025, Shyrshyn submitted a report for dismissal and publicly accused the command of "moronic" tasks and unjustified loss of life.