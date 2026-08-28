Former combatant of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade Shyrshyn, who had a conflict with the command, stated that he was “planted of weed”

The former commander of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura” Oleksandr Shyrshyn, who had previously complained about the "moronic" tasks of the command in the Kursk region, was "planted of weed".
He wrote about this on Facebook.
"During the stop, there were a lot of people who looked like SBU people, who the cops ʼdonʼt knowʼ, but they passed on my information," he later shared.
Alexander Shyrshynʼs conflict with the command
In May 2025, Shyrshyn submitted a report for dismissal and publicly accused the command of "moronic" tasks and unjustified loss of life.
He later said that during the battles in Kursk and on the Ukrainian-Russian border, he repeatedly faced "doomed to failure" tasks that exposed personnel to the risk of unjustified losses. Shyrshyn noted that he created the post as a call to change approaches to management and adequately assess oneʼs capabilities.
In response to Shyrshynʼs statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the creation of a working group to study the circumstances mentioned by the military. They promised to "make appropriate decisions" based on the results of the inspection.
In June of the same year, Shyrshyn wrote that in the conclusion of the inspection he was called “undisciplined” and accused of spreading official information on social networks. He subsequently resigned from his post as battalion commander of the 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade.
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