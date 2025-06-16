A combatant from the 47th Motorized Rifle Brigade who complained about “dumb tasks” in Kursk was declared “undisciplined”

The commander of Battalion 47 of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn, who complained about "dumb tasks," was found to be "undisciplined".
He wrote about this on Facebook.
"Captain Shyrshyn turned out to be undisciplined, which resulted in the dissemination of official information on social networks, and deserves a remark," the military man quotes the conclusion regarding him after the inspection.
He added that "finding an undisciplined battalion commander is easier than taking steps to change approaches, build quality work, and prevent critical situations that many units face".
- On May 16, Shyrshyn submitted a report for dismissal and publicly accused the command of "moronic tasks" and unjustified loss of life.
- In response to Oleksandr Shyrshynʼs statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the creation of a working group to study the circumstances mentioned by the military. They promised to "make appropriate decisions" based on the results of the inspection.
- Later, Shyrshyn said that in Kursk and the Ukrainian-Russian border, he repeatedly faced "doomed to failure" tasks that exposed personnel to the risk of unjustified losses. The battalion and company took measures to avoid this, the soldier says.
