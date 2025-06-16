A combatant from the 47th Motorized Rifle Brigade who complained about “dumb tasks” in Kursk was declared “undisciplined”

The commander of Battalion 47 of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn, who complained about "dumb tasks," was found to be "undisciplined".

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"Captain Shyrshyn turned out to be undisciplined, which resulted in the dissemination of official information on social networks, and deserves a remark," the military man quotes the conclusion regarding him after the inspection.

He added that "finding an undisciplined battalion commander is easier than taking steps to change approaches, build quality work, and prevent critical situations that many units face".