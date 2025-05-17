Combat unit 47 of the brigade submitted a report for dismissal. What happened?

The commander of Battalion 47 of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn submitted a report for dismissal from his position — he accused the command of "moronic tasks" and unjustified loss of life.

Shyrshyn wrote about this on Facebook.

"I have never received more stupid tasks than in the current direction. I will tell you the details sometime, but the loss of people was stupid, trembling before the stupid generals, except for failures, does not lead to anything. All they are capable of is reprimands, investigations, imposition of penalties. Everyone is going to hell. Political games and assessment of the real state of affairs do not correspond to either reality or possibilities. They played games," his post says.

The commander of Battalion noted that he had written a report and expressed hope for his release in the near future.

The 47th Brigade has been performing tasks in the Kursk region since the fall of 2024. Oleksandr Shyrshyn became the battalion commander of the 47th Brigade in July 2024.

