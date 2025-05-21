“They are just trying to erase us”: Combat unit of the 47th brigade explained its accusations against the command

The commander of Battalion 47 of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn explained why he submitted his resignation and publicly spoke out about this decision.

This is stated in a new post on his Facebook page.

Shirshin said that in Kursk and the Ukrainian-Russian border, he repeatedly encountered "doomed to failure" tasks that exposed personnel to the risk of unjustified losses. The battalion and company took measures to avoid this, the soldier says.

"Before making a public statement, I repeatedly made official and unofficial appeals regarding the feasibility of performing tasks with proposals at various levels of our command. Almost all appeals were ignored — except for one, thanks to the commander of the 117th brigade," the battalion commander of the 47th brigade wrote.

He says that he created the post as a call to change approaches to management and adequately assess oneʼs capabilities. The serviceman emphasized that he never demanded the resignation of the commander-in-chief, and his battalion was always in difficult areas of the front.