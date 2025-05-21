“They are just trying to erase us”: Combat unit of the 47th brigade explained its accusations against the command

The commander of Battalion 47 of the “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade Oleksandr Shyrshyn explained why he submitted his resignation and publicly spoke out about this decision.
This is stated in a new post on his Facebook page.
Shirshin said that in Kursk and the Ukrainian-Russian border, he repeatedly encountered "doomed to failure" tasks that exposed personnel to the risk of unjustified losses. The battalion and company took measures to avoid this, the soldier says.
"Before making a public statement, I repeatedly made official and unofficial appeals regarding the feasibility of performing tasks with proposals at various levels of our command. Almost all appeals were ignored — except for one, thanks to the commander of the 117th brigade," the battalion commander of the 47th brigade wrote.
He says that he created the post as a call to change approaches to management and adequately assess oneʼs capabilities. The serviceman emphasized that he never demanded the resignation of the commander-in-chief, and his battalion was always in difficult areas of the front.
"But in the last few months, I have the impression that they are simply trying to erase us. Peopleʼs lives are being disposed of like extra money at parties. The proportionality of losses and results indicates a low level of efficiency," Shirshin said.
Today, there are already attempts at communication from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he says: "I hope for a constructive conversation, development of a specific working solution, and not just turning a blind eye to avoid similar situations in the future."
- The other day, the commander of "Magura" submitted a report on his dismissal from his post — on May 16, he publicly accused the command of "moronic tasks" and unjustified loss of life.
- In response to Oleksandr Shyrshynʼs statement, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the creation of a working group to study the circumstances mentioned by the military. They promised to "make appropriate decisions" based on the results of the inspection.
