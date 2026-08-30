Over 700 people killed in floods and landslides in Nepal. Ukrainians still missing

In Nepal, massive flooding and landslides that occurred on August 26 have killed 750 people and left another 3 044 missing.

Reuters writes about this.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 90 000 people have been affected by the disaster, with rescue efforts now focused on hydroelectric tunnels that were created after a torrent of ice, rocks, mud and debris crashed into Himalayan rivers.

Authorities believe there could be hundreds of people there.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed the day before that 56 Ukrainians are still being sought in Nepal, who are considered missing. There is currently no information about the dead or injured Ukrainian citizens. Ukraine is trying to determine the location of the missing using geolocation devices that some of them had with them.

The flash flood on August 26 was caused by a landslide triggered by an earthquake. Destruction is being seen not only in Nepal, but also in China.

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