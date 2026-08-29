56 Ukrainians still missing in Nepal after floods and landslides (corrected)

Nepal is still searching for 56 Ukrainians who are missing after massive flooding and landslides.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Initially, the Ministry provided information about 64 missing Ukrainians, but later clarified that this was incorrect data from the Nepalese police. Eight Ukrainians from their list registered for the trip, but did not leave. Therefore, the number of missing remains unchanged — 56.

There is currently no data on dead or injured Ukrainian citizens.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintains constant contact with the relatives of the missing, and Ukrainian diplomats in India, China and the Honorary Consul in Nepal are working with local authorities, rescue services and foreign partners. A group of consuls from the Embassy of Ukraine in India is already directly in Nepal.

The Ukrainian side is trying to establish the location of the missing using geolocation devices that some of them had with them. Requests have been sent to the companies operating such devices. It was possible to obtain the coordinates where the devices were last recorded before the disaster. The companies continue to try to determine their current location.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted daily. However, rescuers are hampered by thick fog, which means that aircraft can only be used in the morning.

More than 2,000 people and more than 300 pieces of equipment were involved in the work. At the same time, it is still impossible to reach the epicenter of the disaster by car due to large-scale destruction of roads. Rescuers also fear new landslides.

The search was temporarily suspended the day before due to the risk of a lake in Tibet bursting. After the water began to gradually and controlledly drain, rescue operations resumed. The search is being conducted on land, water and from the air.

The flash flood on August 26 was caused by a landslide triggered by an earthquake. Destruction is being seen not only in Nepal, but also in China. At least 600 people are currently known to have died and more than 3 000 are missing as a result of the natural disaster.

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