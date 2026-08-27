162 people killed in Nepal floods and landslides

In Nepal, 162 people have died in floods and landslides that hit yesterday morning. More than 500 people are missing.

Reuters writes about this.

In particular, in the Rasuwa district on the border with Tibet (China), there was a devastating flood and landslides that collapsed into the river. The cause was a sudden earthquake.

As a result of the incident, 579 people are considered missing, 400 of them are foreigners. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, 53 of them are Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian consul in Nepal is working on the scene. There is currently no information about any Ukrainians killed or injured.

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