“Femida” Operation. The entire bail was paid for an official from the Office of the President, who is one of the defendants in the raiding case

The entire bail was paid for an official from the Office of the President, who is one of the defendants in the "Femida" case about raiding in Kyiv.

Babel was informed about this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

This is Viktor Dubovyk, the Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. On August 21, he was sent to custody with a bail of UAH 7 million.

According to the investigation, Dubovyk was part of a criminal organization that engaged in raiding, forged documents, and unauthorized interference in registers.

Investigators believe the official developed legal schemes to seize other peopleʼs property, instructed accomplices on how to forge court orders to lift arrests and hide them in notary registers. Law enforcement officials also say he oversaw leverage over the Ministry of Justice through subordinate employees.

“Femida” Operation

On August 20, NABU and SAPO reported on the “Femida” Operation, which exposed a criminal group engaged in raiding in Kyiv. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the defendants hacked state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

In particular, in the fall of 2025, the defendants took possession of an enterprise worth over UAH 248 million in this way. In May 2026, they tried to take possession of objects worth over UAH 207 million.

They also sought to gain control over a facility in the center of the capital worth over 500 million hryvnias.

This operation is a continuation of the “Forrest Gump” case about the legalization of money spent on bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Among the defendants in both cases are former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra and former MP Maksym Mykytas. Both are currently in custody.

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