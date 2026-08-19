The new NABU operation concerns UAH 150 million, which were deposited as collateral for Halushchenko. The key points of the case

NABU and SAPO have published a full investigation into the legalization of UAH 150 million, obtained through criminal means. According to law enforcement officials, the money was used to pay bail for one of the defendants in the “Midas” case.

The name of the person for whom this bail was paid is not disclosed. However, the details of the case suggest that it is likely former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

According to the investigation, the criminal group included:

the Deputy Head of the Office of the President;

the ex-MP;

the chairman of the Board of the State Bank "Sense Bank";

the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the State Bank "Sense Bank" and others.

Today they were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — legalization of money obtained by criminal means.

Investigators say that the state bank and accounts of controlled enterprises were used to implement the scheme. In early June, the participants in the scheme gained de facto control over the JSC “Sense Bank”.

Law enforcement officers published a wiretap of a conversation between the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (the media wrote that it was Iryna Mudra) and an unknown man. In the conversation, she mentions the "covering" for “Sense Bank”, which was supposed to be a certain Davyd and the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada committee (his name was hidden in the recordings).

"They wonʼt be able to destroy ʼSense Bankʼ, but ʼSense Bankʼ will be able to destroy them. First Davyd came, then *** (the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee). And our Israeli refugee is calling me. Well, it was Tymur (presumably, itʼs about Tymur Mindich ). *** (a high-ranking official of the Presidentʼs Office) is calling, please take ʼSense Bankʼ," says the woman, who is called the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, in the recordings.

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NABU also stated that it had recorded attempts to introduce people under its control to NABU and other law enforcement agencies.

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The recordings also contain a conversation where the defendants discuss posting bail for the defendant in the “Midas” case — presumably Herman Halushchenko. NABU indicates that the men on the recording are a former MP and his confidant.

Moreover, the interlocutor addresses the former MP as “Max” — earlier the media wrote that former MP Maksym Mykytas is among the defendants in the case. In the same conversation, it is specified that bail should be posted for Herman.

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Law enforcement officers found out that on June 16, the former MPʼs trusted person met with the chairman of the board of “Sense Bank”. He then told the former MP about the results of this meeting, in particular, about the difficulties with paying the deposit.

The former MP later informed the deputy chairman of the Presidentʼs Office about this conversation.

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According to the investigation, the first tranche of UAH 50 million was delivered to the office of the former MP and divided: UAH 15 million was received by a trusted person, and the rest was transferred to the "laundry" — a conversion center. On June 22, the second tranche of UAH 10 million was delivered.

The third tranche of UAH 70 million was delivered to the same office and divided into two parts: UAH 20 million was received by a trustee, UAH 50 million was transferred to the “laundry”. The last tranche of UAH 20 million was implemented according to the same scheme.

All this money went to bail for Herman Halushchenko, a figure in the “Midas” case, on June 29.

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