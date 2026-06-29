For Halushchenko, who appears in the “Midas” case, the entire amount of bail was paid — UAH 150 million

The entire bail amount of UAH 150 million was paid for former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko, who is suspected of involvement in the "Midas" case about corruption at “Energoatom”.
This was confirmed to Babel by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
"Schemes", citing sources in law enforcement agencies, reported that the last UAH 45 million of bail for Halushchenko were paid by two private firms — "Pelet Service" (UAH 4 million) and "Girant Konstrakt" (UAH 41 million).
The same company “Girant Construct” also deposited another UAH 46 million in collateral on Friday, June 26, according to “Schemes” sources.
What preceded
Herman Halushchenko headed the Ministry of Energy in 2021-2025, and then became Minister of Justice.
In November 2025, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status.
NABU released recordings that revealed that Halushchenko was one of the defendants in the case. Law enforcement officers established that the criminal organization received over $112 million through Halushchenkoʼs trusted person.
Halushchenko was searched and later dismissed from his position as Minister of Justice.
On February 15, 2026, Halushchenko was detained while attempting to travel abroad and two days later was sent to custody on bail of UAH 200 million. Later, it was reduced to UAH 150 million.
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