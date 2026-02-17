HACC sent former Energy Minister Halushchenko into custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has remanded former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in custody for 60 days from the date of his arrest, until April 15. As an alternative, the court set bail at UAH 200 million.

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested the suspectʼs arrest and UAH 425 million in bail. Prosecutors said they would decide later whether to appeal.

If bail is posted, Halushchenko will be obliged to:

surrender his passport;

wear an electronic bracelet;

do not leave Kyiv and the region;

report a change of residence;

not to communicate with Mindich, Zukerman, Myroniuk, Basov and other suspects in the "Midas" case.

Halushchenko said that he would not collect 200 million hryvnias for bail, but would "collect for lawyers" to file an appeal.