HACC sent former Energy Minister Halushchenko into custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.
This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.
The Supreme Court of Ukraine has remanded former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in custody for 60 days from the date of his arrest, until April 15. As an alternative, the court set bail at UAH 200 million.
The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested the suspectʼs arrest and UAH 425 million in bail. Prosecutors said they would decide later whether to appeal.
If bail is posted, Halushchenko will be obliged to:
- surrender his passport;
- wear an electronic bracelet;
- do not leave Kyiv and the region;
- report a change of residence;
- not to communicate with Mindich, Zukerman, Myroniuk, Basov and other suspects in the "Midas" case.
Halushchenko said that he would not collect 200 million hryvnias for bail, but would "collect for lawyers" to file an appeal.
- Halushchenko headed the Ministry of Energy in 2021-2025, and then became Minister of Justice.
- In November 2025, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status.
- From the shown NABU recordings, it became clear that Halushchenko was one of the defendants in the case, and law enforcement officers searched his home. Later, due to the scandal, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Justice.
- On February 15, Halushchenko was detained while attempting to travel abroad.
