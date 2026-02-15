Former Energy Minister Halushchenko detained while trying to cross the border

The former Minister of Energy was detained as part of the “Midas” case while crossing the state border.

This was reported by NABU.

The bureau does not name him, but former minister Herman Halushchenko is involved in the case. Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, wrote that he was removed from the train.

NABU added that priority investigative actions are currently underway, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions.