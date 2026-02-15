Former Energy Minister Halushchenko detained while trying to cross the border

The former Minister of Energy was detained as part of the “Midas” case while crossing the state border.
This was reported by NABU.
The bureau does not name him, but former minister Herman Halushchenko is involved in the case. Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources, wrote that he was removed from the train.
NABU added that priority investigative actions are currently underway, which are being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions.
- Halushchenko headed the Ministry of Energy in 2021-2025, and then became the Minister of Justice.
- In November 2025, NABU reported on a large-scale "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the bureau, “Energoatom” counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status.
- From the shown NABU recordings, it became clear that Halushchenko was one of the defendants in the case, and law enforcement officers searched his home. Later, due to the scandal, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Justice.
