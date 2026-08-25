Axios: CIA Director Ratcliffe arrives in Moscow — The US asks Ukraine not to strike at Russian capital at this time

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Russia today for talks with Putinʼs officials. Because of this, the US asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow these days.

Axios writes about this, citing two American officials.

This is Ratcliffeʼs first visit to Moscow since he took office on January 23, 2025.

The CIA director left Washington on Sunday and traveled to Latvia on a US government plane. He then flew from Riga to Moscow on a US Air Force C-17.

Politico previously reported, citing sources, that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kesh Patel would travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg in mid-October. The visit was planned for October 14-15, but these plans are preliminary and may still change.

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