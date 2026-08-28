Ukrainian military strikes Tu-95MS missile carrier in Engels, Russia

Ukrainian SBU military personnel struck a Russian Tu-95MS missile carrier at the Engels military airfield.

The SBU writes about this.

The drones traveled about 800 kilometers to the target in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, ammunition and fuel warehouses at the airfield were also hit.

This is the second Russian strategic bomber hit by SBU in recent months. After the strike on the Tu-95MS on July 17, the tail section of the plane was completely torn off.

Also on August 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery using an FP-1 UAV. A fire broke out there after the strike.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.