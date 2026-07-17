Ukrainian military destroys Russian Tu-95 bomber at Engels airfield

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed a Russian Tu-95 military aircraft at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, almost 800 km from the state border of Ukraine.

This is what President Volodymyr Zelensky and SBU write about.

According to preliminary data from SBU, the impact completely tore off the tail section of the plane. This plane was used by the Russians for massive missile strikes on Ukraine.

The Russian Aerospace Forces airfield was attacked yesterday. The 121st Guards Sevastopol and 184th Heavy Bomber Regiments, equipped with Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers, are stationed there. These Russian aircraft are carriers of long-range cruise missiles Kh-101 and Kh-555.

Also, on the night of July 16, Ukrainian military struck the Shakhtarsk oil depot in the Donetsk region and six Russian tankers.

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