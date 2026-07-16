Ukrainian units hit the Shakhtarsk oil depot in the Donetsk region and Russian tankers

On the night of July 16, Ukrainian military forces struck the Shakhtarsk oil terminal in the Donetsk region and six Russian tankers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russians use this oil depot to store fuel and supply it to military equipment.

Two tugboats in the Black and Azov Seas were also hit. Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge near Primorsk (Zaporizhzhia region), a railway bridge "Syvash" in Crimea (near Chonhar), and an electronic warfare warehouse near Novodaryivka in the Luhansk region.

SBU reported that naval drones attacked the Russian shadow fleet tankers Louise 1 and Banda.

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