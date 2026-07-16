Ukrainian troops hit tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea

The SBU naval drones struck two tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea — “Louise 1” and “Banda”.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The operation was carried out together with the Navy. The ships, which are under Ukrainian sanctions, were hit by “Mamai” naval drones.

According to SBU, “Louise 1” transported Russian oil bypassing the embargo of the G7 and EU countries and transported almost 3 million tons of Urals oil in 2026 alone. The “Banda” tanker also exported Russian oil from the ports of Ust-Luga, Kerch, Novorossiysk, and Nakhodka.

During the attack, Russian aircraft attempted to destroy the naval drones, opening fire and dropping bombs, but to no avail.

Last week, SBU “Sea Baby” naval drone operated on the sanctioned tanker Blue in Ukraineʼs exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Also on July 14, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Russian FSB border guard ship Izumrud.

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