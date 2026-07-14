The Navy destroyed the Russian ship “Izumrud”. In 2018, it participated in the attack on Ukrainian boats in the Kerch Strait

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed the Russian FSB border guard ship "Izumrud". There are dead and wounded crew members.

The Navy wrote about this in Telegram.

This is a second-rank patrol ship that was hit by the Sargan-3000 naval unmanned system near Novorossiysk. The Navy clarified that the Izumrud participated in an attack on Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait in 2018.

The Russian ship "Izumrud" was launched in 2024. It was equipped with a helipad.

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