On the morning of August 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery using an FP-1 UAV. A fire broke out after the strike.

This was reported by the Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”.

The “Slavneft-YANOS” Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia. Its refining capacity is approximately 15 million tons of oil per year.

The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and other petroleum products. It has been attacked by Ukrainian military forces more than once, most recently on July 6.

It was also noisy that night in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation — the target of the drone attack could have been the “Engels-2” airfield. Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers are based there, from which the Russians regularly attack Ukraine.

In addition, drones attacked occupied territories — a thermal power plant caught fire in the city of Shchastya (Luhansk region), and occupied cities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions were left without electricity.

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