The Defense Forces strike two Russian refineries and oil terminal in Crimea

On the night of July 6, the defense forces struck two Russian refineries, a missile brigade deployment point, and an oil product transshipment terminal in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff.

In particular, the strike hit the “Slavneft-YANOS” oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Yaroslavl region of Russia). Explosions were recorded in the area of the target and smoke on the territory of the enterprise. The Yaroslavl oil refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

The enterpriseʼs design capacity is 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants and other products, including for military logistics.

In addition, the Ukrainian military hit the Novatek-Ust-Luga oil refinery and the permanent deployment point of the 26th missile brigade of Russians in the Leningrad region of Russia. The Defense Forces also hit the light oil products transshipment terminal TES-Terminal-1 in Kerch.

This terminal is one of the largest complexes storing light petroleum products in Crimea. The companyʼs tank farm receives and also ships gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products.

Ukrainian military also struck a railway overpass in the Dovzhansk area of Luhansk region, which Russia uses to transfer military personnel, weapons, ammunition, etc. The Defense Forces also struck a warehouse of UAVs and military equipment in Luhansk region.

In the morning, monitoring channels reported that a large-scale fire had broken out at a plant in Yaroslavl. At the same time, several fires were recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea — at the Hvardiyske airbase, in the port of Kerch, and at electrical substations in Simferopol.

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