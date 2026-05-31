A drone flew into a high-rise building in Romania, the EU approved the 7th tranche of aid to Ukraine, and Ukrainian units hit Russia. Weekly digest

This week, a drone flew into a high-rise building in Romania, injuring people there, while the EU approved the seventh tranche of aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian units struck targets in the Russian Federation. Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Kyiv for the first time On the morning of May 25, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya arrived on her first official visit to Kyiv. Emergency and restoration work completed in Shevchenkivsky district after the attack in Kyiv On the evening of May 25, emergency and recovery work in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv was completed after a combined strike carried out by the Russians on the night of May 24. In total, two people were killed and 92 others were injured in the attack. Three children were among the injured.

Пресслужба ДСНС The Mayor of Kiliya in the Odesa region detained on suspicion of bribery during construction of power plant On May 26, the mayor of one of the cities in the Odesa region was detained on suspicion of bribery during the construction of a power plant. Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed at the time that this was the mayor of Kiliya Vyacheslav Chernyavsky. According to the investigation, he demanded $35 000 from a Ukrainian company and an investor from Britain for a construction permit. Zelensky sent an urgent letter to Trump about the critical shortage of air defense in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an urgent letter to US President Donald Trump and Congress on May 27 about Ukraine’s critical air defense shortage. He asked for “help to secure this vital tool of defense against Russian terror — “Patriot” PAC-3 missiles and additional systems to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other Russian missile attacks”. The Verkhovna Rada ratified a loan agreement with the European Union worth €90 billion. On May 28, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with the European Union on a €90 billion loan. The Verkhovna Rada also ratified a memorandum of understanding with the EU on the loan. These documents were submitted by President Zelensky in the morning in draft law No. 0376. It was supported by 298 MPs from all factions, with no one voting against. The memorandum refers to an €8.35 billion macro-financial assistance loan to Ukraine from the EU — in three tranches.