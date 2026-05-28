The EU Council approved the seventh tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine for €2.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported on the departmentʼs website.

The European Union reported that Ukraine had completed 11 of the 20 necessary steps to receive the new tranche. The EU also credited several previously unfulfilled obligations — one condition for the fifth tranche and two for the sixth.

In addition, Ukraine has completed some of the reforms planned for the next stages of the program ahead of schedule: two steps for the eighth tranche and two more for the ninth. The EU noted that this is the first time that separate compensation has been provided for such early implementation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the European Commission generally positively assessed the implementation of the plan for the fourth quarter of 2025, therefore it approved the new tranche. As of the end of May 2026, Ukraine has already completed 86 steps of the plan, and another 65 are being gradually implemented.

Financial support under the Ukraine Facility is tied to the "Plan for Ukraine" — a program of reforms, recovery and modernization of the country on the path to EU accession. Ukraine received the previous, sixth tranche in December 2025. Then the EU allocated about €2.3 billion.

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