Ukraine received €2.3 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program

On December 22, Ukraine received €2.3 billion from the EU — the sixth regular tranche under the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The money came after Ukraine implemented the necessary reforms: eight for this tranche and one additional one under the fourth tranche. Ukraine has already implemented over 60 reforms under the Ukraine Facility.

In total, since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with €70.7 billion in financial assistance. Of this, €26.7 billion is under the Ukraine Facility, over €10.6 billion in 2025, and the total amount of EU financial assistance this year has already exceeded €28.7 billion.

The Ukraine Facility is a financial programme of the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine in the period from 2024 to 2027. Its aim is to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction, modernization and integration of Ukraine into the EU.

The total amount of financing is up to €50 billion, of which €33 billion is provided in the form of concessional loans and €17 billion in the form of grants.

On August 8, the fourth tranche of the program was cut because Ukraine had completed 13 of the 16 planned steps. If Ukraine had completed all of them, it would have received €4.5 billion instead of €3.2 billion. Ukraine completed one of them before the fifth tranche in November for €1.8 billion.

