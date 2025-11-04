The European Union has approved a new aid package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program

The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth disbursement to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, amounting to over €1.8 billion.
This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.
The European Union noted that the amount reflects Ukraineʼs successful implementation of nine steps required for the fifth tranche, as well as one unfulfilled step from the fourth tranche.
The financing is aimed primarily at strengthening Ukraineʼs macro-financial stability and supporting the continuous functioning of public administration.
- The Ukraine Facility is a financial programme of the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine in the period from 2024 to 2027. Its aim is to contribute to the recovery, reconstruction, modernization and integration of Ukraine into the EU.
- The total amount of financing is up to €50 billion, of which €33 billion is provided in the form of concessional loans and €17 billion in the form of grants.
- Ukraine received the last tranche of €3.2 billion under this package on August 8. The tranche was cut because Ukraine had completed 13 of the 16 planned steps. If Ukraine had completed all 16 points, it would have received €4.5 billion.
