The European Union has approved a new aid package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program

The Council of the European Union has approved the fifth disbursement to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, amounting to over €1.8 billion.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The European Union noted that the amount reflects Ukraineʼs successful implementation of nine steps required for the fifth tranche, as well as one unfulfilled step from the fourth tranche.

The financing is aimed primarily at strengthening Ukraineʼs macro-financial stability and supporting the continuous functioning of public administration.